DEWA's credit rating upgrade by Moody's reveals robust financial, operational performance

(MENAFN) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), listed on the Dubai Financial Market, recently announced an upgrade in its long-term credit rating by Moody's from Baa2 to A3, with a stable outlook. This upgrade reflects the positive macroeconomic trends in Dubai and several key strengths of DEWA. Moody's acknowledged DEWA's leading market position in Dubai's energy and water sectors, its robust asset base, strong credit indicators, and a tariff structure that ensures sustainable cash flows. Furthermore, DEWA's strong liquidity profile significantly contributed to the improved credit rating.



Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, remarked that the enhanced credit rating is a testament to the positive economic and financial developments in Dubai, leading to better financial and operational outcomes for the company. He emphasized that DEWA's solid asset base, low total debt, and strong operating cash flows bolster confidence in delivering substantial dividends to shareholders.



DEWA has committed to paying annual dividends of at least 6.2 billion dirhams for the first five years starting from October 2022, with distributions occurring semi-annually in April and October. On October 26, 2023, DEWA distributed dividends worth 3.1 billion dirhams to shareholders recorded on October 18, 2023, for the first half of 2023. Similarly, on April 26, 2024, DEWA distributed another 3.1 billion dirhams for the second half of 2023 to shareholders registered by April 15, 2024. The next dividend distribution for the first half of 2024 is anticipated to occur in October, maintaining DEWA's commitment to its dividend policy and enhancing shareholder value.

