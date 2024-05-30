Britain's Parliament gets officially dissolved

(MENAFN) In a momentous development, Britain's Parliament was officially dissolved on Thursday, paving the way for a national election scheduled for July 4. Current opinion suggest that the Labour Party is poised to triumph over the ruling Conservative Party. This follows Prime Rishi Sunak's unexpected decision last week to call for early elections, a move that has significantly altered the political landscape.



With the dissolution of Parliament, all 650 parliamentary seats are now vacant, signaling the beginning of an intense and highly competitive campaign period. Over the next five weeks, political parties will vigorously campaign to elect new representatives, with voting set to start on July 9. The dissolution of Parliament and the forthcoming election are expected to bring substantial changes to Britain's political dynamics, as the country braces for a potential power shift.



