Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 81 Million In 2021, Estimated Delveinsight

Primary Hyperoxaluria Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's 'Primary Hyperoxaluria Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Primary Hyperoxaluria historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Primary Hyperoxaluria market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Report

.The total prevalent population of PH in 7MM was 11,948 in 2021, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.66%.

.The US accounted for the highest prevalent population of PH among 7MM with 8,773 cases in 2021.

.The estimates suggest a higher diagnosed prevalence of PH in the United States with 2,327 diagnosed cases in 2021.

.Among the European countries, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of PH with 202 cases, followed by Germany which had diagnosed prevalent population of 180, in 2021. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population (90 cases).

.Epidemiology assessed for PH showed that Japan accounts for approximately 2.55% of the total 7MM diagnosed prevalent population, which approximates 80 cases in 2021 which is expected to increase by 2032.

.The estimates suggest higher diagnosed prevalence of PH Type 1 throughout the 7MM. In the US, out of total diagnosed prevalent cases of PH; 1,629 were occupied by PH Type 1 alone, in the year 2021.

.In 2021, out of total diagnosed prevalent cases in Japan, males and females contributed to 47 and 33 cases, respectively.

.The leading Primary Hyperoxaluria Companies such as Alnylum Pharma, OxThera, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allena Pharmaceuticals, Biocodex, and others.

.Promising Primary Hyperoxaluria Therapies such as Lumasiran, DCR-PHXC, Oxabact (OC5-DB-02), Reloxaliase (ALLN-177), Stiripentol (Diacomit), and others.

.May 2024- AInylam Pharmaceuticals- BONAPH1DE, A Prospective Observational Study of Patients With Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1). The purpose of this study is to describe the natural history and progression of patients diagnosed with PH1, and to characterize the long-term real-world safety and effectiveness of lumasiran.

.May 2024:- Novo Nordisk A/S- A Phase 2 Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of DCR-PHXC Solution for Injection (Subcutaneous Use) in Patients With Primary Hyperoxaluria. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of DCR-PHXC in Children and Adults with Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1) and Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 2 (PH2).

Primary Hyperoxaluria Overview

Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) is a rare genetic disease caused by deficiencies in glyoxylate metabolism. Broadly, the PH is inherited in an autosomal recessive fashion and divided into three types based on the different responsible genes: type 1 (AGXT) (PH-I), type 2 (GRHPR) (PH-II), and type 3 (HOGA1) (PH-III). The kidney is the prime target for oxalate deposition, which leads to end-stage renal disease in a significant number of cases.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Epidemiology Segmentation

.Primary Hyperoxaluria Prevalent Cases

.Primary Hyperoxaluria Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Primary Hyperoxaluria Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Primary Hyperoxaluria Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Primary Hyperoxaluria Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Primary Hyperoxaluria Marketed Drugs

.Oxlumo (Lumasiran/ALN-GO1): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Lumasiran (formerly ALN-GO1) being developed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, is a subcutaneously administered, investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting glycolate oxidase (GO). Lumasiran is designed to reduce hepatic levels of GO enzyme (encoded by HAO1), thereby depleting substrate necessary for oxalate production, which directly contributes to the pathophysiology of PH1.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Emerging Drugs Profile

.Nedosiran (DCR-PHXC): Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceutical's Nedosiran (formerly referred to as DCR-PHXC) is an advanced therapy utilized with the company's GalXC technology to treat patients with PH. It inhibits the lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) enzyme in the final common step of this pathway and thereby attempts to prevent this overproduction of oxalate. This LDH enzyme inhibition occurs specifically in the liver due to the incorporation of GalNAc targeting ligands in nedosiran that bind specifically to the asialoglycoprotein receptors (ASGPR) on hepatic cell surfaces. It is an RNAi therapy in development for the treatment of all three known types of PH. The company is evaluating nedosiran in the PHYOX clinical program. Data from the PHYOX1, PHYOX2, and PHYOX4 clinical trials, the ongoing PHYOX3 open-label extension study, and PHYOX-OBX are expected to support the Nedosiran's New Drug Application (NDA) submission. The company anticipates submitting an NDA in the third quarter of 2021.

.Reloxaliase (ALLN-177): Allena Pharmaceuticals

ALLN-177 is a crystalline formulation of the enzyme oxalate decarboxylase to specifically degrade oxalate within the GI tract, allowing for its removal from the body through the bowel. This mechanism of action reduces the accumulation of oxalate in the body, limiting the burden on the kidney to filter and then excrete it in the urine. The drug is a first-in-class oral enzyme therapy in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hyperoxaluria. According to the company, the mechanism of the drug is to degrade oxalate in the GI tract to prevent systemic oxalate absorption and therefore decrease the renal oxalate burden is well suited for testing in this patient populations. If ALLN-177 can reduce urine and plasma oxalate levels in these patients, it may diminish the amount of systemic oxalate available for calcium oxalate crystal formation and deposition in the kidney and other organs or tissues.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Outlook

The conservative treatment of PH has not improved over the last 20 years, despite fundamental insights regarding molecular mechanisms and pathophysiology of the disease. However, in November 2020, a small interfering ribonucleic acid (RNAi) therapy, Oxlumo (lumasiran) got approval in the US and EU to treat PH1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients. However, no therapy is approved yet in Japan. The approval was a breakthrough in the management of PH. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is also planning to get approval in other countries as well.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Treatment Market

The Primary Hyperoxaluria treatment usually started with citrates, vitamin B6, and hyperhydration. After that, iRNA therapies begin. Patients with advanced kidney failure go for kidney transplantation. Transplantation methods depend on the type of primary hyperoxaluria and the particular patient, but combined liver and kidney transplantation is the method of choice in patients with PH1, and isolated kidney transplantation is the preferred method with PH2.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Dynamics

The Primary Hyperoxaluria market dynamics are anticipated to change during the forecasted period owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period of 2023–2032. There is presently one pipeline therapy under Phase III of the Primary Hyperoxaluria clinical trials for Nedosiran (Dicerna Pharmaceuticals).

Primary Hyperoxaluria Companies

Alnylum Pharma, OxThera, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allena Pharmaceuticals, Biocodex, and others.

Scope of the Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2019-2032

.Primary Hyperoxaluria Companies- Alnylum Pharma, OxThera, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allena Pharmaceuticals, Biocodex, and others.

.Primary Hyperoxaluria Therapies- Lumasiran, DCR-PHXC, Oxabact (OC5-DB-02), Reloxaliase (ALLN-177), Stiripentol (Diacomit), and others.

.Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Dynamics: Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Drivers and Barriers

.Primary Hyperoxaluria Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Access and Reimbursement

