HSA For America At The 2024 DPC Summit

USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HSA for America , a leading national organization focused on empowering individuals to take control of their healthcare, announces its participation in the upcoming 2024 DPC Summit. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas in Dallas, Texas, from June 20th to 23rd, 2024.“We are thrilled to be a part of the DPC Summit and connect with healthcare providers who are passionate about creating a more accessible and affordable healthcare system,” said Wiley Long, President, HSA for America.“We want to help more people find better ways to access quality healthcare, and the DPC model offers a great step towards achieving that goal.”The Direct Primary Care (DPC) model is transforming healthcare delivery by offering patients a membership-based relationship with their primary care physician. This approach emphasizes preventive care, improved access, and lower costs, all of which align perfectly with HSA for America's mission.At the DPC Summit, HSA for America will be showcasing its resources and initiatives that empower patients to become informed consumers of healthcare.Attendees can visit HSA for America's booth to learn more about:- Health sharing programs that can protect patients from high hospital and surgery bills- How small businesses can use DPCs as part of their health benefits package- The benefits of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), HRAs, and other strategies for managing healthcare costs- How DPCs can partner with HSA for America to grow their practices and protect their patients“We believe that health sharing, coupled with the DPC model, can be a powerful combination for putting patients back in charge of their healthcare decisions,” Wiley Long added.About HSA for AmericaHSA for America focuses on helping individuals, particularly the self-employed, small businesses, and those without subsidies, navigate the healthcare system. They do this by offering consultations to find the best fit between DPC memberships, health sharing plans, HSAs, health reimbursement arrangements, and other unique strategies. This strategy allows people to save money on healthcare costs while taking more control of their medical decisions.Join HSA for America at the DPC SummitVisit HSA for America's booth at the 2024 DPC Summit to learn more about how partnering with HSA for America can help you expand your DPC practice.

HSA for America

