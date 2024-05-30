(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Slutty Vegan Pop-Up at Chicago Native Foods w/DJ Duane Powell

Join us for a special event highlighting two iconic vegan restaurants: Atlanta's Slutty Vegan and Chicago's last remaining Native Foods.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- **Slutty Vegan and Native Foods Join Forces for Unforgettable Pop-Up Event in Chicago**Two powerhouses are set to converge in the heart of Chicago as Pinky Cole, the visionary founder of the renowned Slutty Vegan restaurant, joins forces with the last remaining Native Foods location in the city. This historic collaboration marks a momentous occasion for food enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and the community alike. In November 2023, a significant shift occurred when Dame Dia, the current District Manager, assumed ownership of the Native Foods location at 218 S. Clark St, Chicago, IL. This transition not only transformed the establishment into a Black-owned enterprise but also into an employee-owned venture, embodying a spirit of empowerment and exclusivity. To celebrate this landmark moment and the vibrant culinary scene of Chicago, Slutty Vegan will take over Native Foods and host a pop-up event on June 6th from 12pm to 6 pm. Located at the Native Foods venue, early arrival is strongly encouraged as anticipation builds for an unforgettable gastronomic experience.Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in the mouth watering creations that have garnered national acclaim for Slutty Vegan. From tantalizing plant-based burgers to savory sides, each dish promises to delight the senses and redefine the boundaries of vegan cuisine. In line with the collaborative spirit of the event, all orders must be placed in person at the location, fostering a sense of community engagement and shared experience. This unique format not only ensures the freshest dining experience but also allows attendees to interact directly with the culinary innovators behind the scenes.Pinky Cole's dedication to supporting businesses across the nation extends beyond culinary excellence to mentorship and collaboration. Through initiatives like these pop-up events, she continues to inspire and uplift aspiring entrepreneurs, fostering a culture of empowerment and possibility.Don't miss your chance to be part of this momentous occasion as Slutty Vegan and Native Foods come together to redefine the boundaries of plant-based cuisine. Follow @SluttyVeganATL , @Chicago and @nativefoodscafe on social media for updates and announcements leading up to the event.### About Slutty Vegan:Slutty Vegan is a trailblazing vegan restaurant founded by Pinky Cole, known for its indulgent plant-based burgers and commitment to community empowerment. With locations across the United States, Slutty Vegan continues to challenge culinary norms and inspire a new generation of food enthusiasts.### About Native Foods:Native Foods is a pioneering plant-based restaurant chain committed to creating delicious, sustainable, and innovative vegan dishes. With a focus on fresh, wholesome ingredients, Native Foods has become a beloved destination for vegans and non-vegans alike, redefining the possibilities of plant-based cuisine.Dame Dia, who is originally from Dakar, Senegal; took ownership of Native Foods in November 2023 after serving as the District Manager for five years.### Event Details:**Date:** June 6th, 2024**Time:** 12:00pm - 6:00pm**Location:** Native Foods, 218 S. Clark St, Chicago, ILMusic By: DJ Duane Powell @soundrotation**Admission:** Free entry, all orders must be placed in person### Follow Us:Instagram + Tiktok:@SluttyVeganATL@Chicago@NativeFoodsCafe### Join the Conversation:#SluttyVeganxNativeFoods#SluttyVeganTakeover#SluttyVeganChi

