Dollar rises amid increasing yields, safe-haven demand, hitting 2-week high

(MENAFN) During early Thursday trading, the dollar climbed to its highest level in two weeks against major currencies, buoyed by rising US Treasury yields and increased demand for safe haven assets. The greenback strengthened notably against the euro, achieving a two-week peak, and continued its recovery from a two-month low against the British pound. This movement followed a significant two-day increase of 15 basis points in long-term Treasury yields, surpassing 4.6 percent. This rise was driven by data indicating robust US economic performance and a lackluster response to recent bond auctions.



The bond market's decline has caused concern among investors, leading to a sharp drop in global stock markets this week and a subsequent rush toward safer assets. Reflecting this trend, the dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major counterparts including the euro, the British pound, and the Japanese yen, reached 105.15 on Thursday, marking its highest level since May 14, following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous session.



The euro slipped to USD1.0796, its lowest since May 14, while the British pound fell to USD1.2696, continuing its descent after peaking at USD1.2801 on Tuesday, the highest since March 21. Conversely, the Japanese yen showed some resilience, recovering from a four-week low of 157.715 yen per dollar recorded the previous night to trade at 157.505 yen per dollar in the latest sessions. This dynamic illustrates the ongoing market volatility and the shifting preferences for safer investments amid economic uncertainty.

