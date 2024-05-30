One Killed After Hand Grenade Explodes During Japan's SDF Training

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, May 30 (IANS) A member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces (SDF) on Thursday died over a hand grenade explosion during a training session in Yamanashi Prefecture, immediately west of Tokyo, according to local reports.

The accident took place around 8.45 a.m. local time at the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF)'s training ground Kitafuji Exercise Area, where a 29-year-old male soldier taking part in the training was hit by shrapnel from a hand grenade thrown by another SDF member, reports Xinhua news agency.

The was rushed to a hospital unconscious but confirmed dead about two hours later, and the GSDF is investigating the cause of the incident which straddles the municipalities of Fujiyoshida and Yamanakako and connects to another training facility in neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture, national news agency Kyodo reported.

In recent years, the SDF has had frequent reports of training casualties. A shooting incident at a GSDF shooting range in Gifu Prefecture killed an SDF member and injured two others in June last year.

Two Maritime SDF helicopters in April collided and crashed during a night-time anti-submarine drill, killing one and leaving seven others missing.