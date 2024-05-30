Gold prices fall as dollar, treasuries rise ahead of headline inflation data

(MENAFN) prices continued their downward trend for the second consecutive session during early Thursday trading, driven by an increase in the dollar and Treasury bond yields. This decline comes as markets eagerly anticipate critical inflation data that could offer more insights into the Federal Reserve's plans regarding interest rates. By 0311 GMT, spot had dropped by 0.4 percent to USD2,330.44 per ounce, following a 1 percent decrease on Wednesday. US gold futures similarly fell by 0.5 percent, reaching USD2,328.60 per ounce.



The strengthening dollar, which rose by 0.5 percent, has made gold less attractive to holders of other currencies. Since reaching a record high of USD2,449.89 on May 20, gold has fallen by more than USD100. Typically regarded as a hedge against inflation, gold's appeal diminishes when interest rates rise because higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.



Adding to the market's focus, the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, is set to be released on Friday. This data release is expected to provide further clues about the central bank's approach to managing inflation and interest rates.



In the broader precious metals market, silver experienced a significant drop of 1.7 percent in spot transactions, bringing its price to USD31.40 per ounce. Platinum fell by 0.3 percent to USD1,032.25 per ounce, while palladium saw a substantial decline of 2.1 percent, with its price falling to USD944.75 per ounce. The overall trend highlights the pressure on precious metals amidst the current economic landscape dominated by a strong dollar and rising bond yields.

