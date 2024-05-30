Jordan Emphasises Importance Of Arab-Chinese Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Amjad Adaileh emphasised the importance of Arab-Chinese relations and their positive impact on multilateral international efforts in supporting regional and international just causes, particularly the Palestinian cause.

During his chairmanship of the Jordanian delegation participating in the 19th session of the Senior Officials' Meeting and the 8th Ministerial Meeting of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, Adaileh stated, "we work with China as an important partner to enhance and develop cooperation in various fields."

He confirmed that Jordan signed the Belt and Road Initiative, believing in the significance of this initiative and the partnership with China to serve the peoples of both countries and achieve prosperity, development and growth for them.

In a joint meeting of the Arab delegation, Adaileh praised the successful cooperation between the Arab countries and China over the past 20 years.



He highlighted the commitment of both sides to continue holding this forum and its related meetings, reflecting a mutual commitment to multilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, integrated interests and enhanced cooperation in various fields.

Adaileh pointed out China's positive and supportive stances on Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, which is currently facing difficult circumstances due to the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.



He expressed the hope of working with China and the international community to end the war on Gaza and to find a real prospect for achieving just peace that is accepted and defended by the people.



"Such peace will not be realised as long as the occupation continues and until an independent and free Palestinian state with its capital in occupied Jerusalem, along the lines of June 4, 1967, is established according to the two-state solution."



