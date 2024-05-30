China to return 2 giant pandas to Washington's national zoo

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US First Lady Jill Biden and officials revealed that Beijing would be sending giant pandas back to Washington's National Zoo by the year's end, heralding a fresh chapter in panda diplomacy between the two global superpowers.



"We are excited for children near and far to once again enjoy the giant pandas' adorable and joyful adventures at our @NationalZoo," the first lady wrote in a post on X.



Under a 10-year breeding and research agreement, China will be sending a new pair named Bao Li and Qing Bao to the National Zoo, marking a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between Washington and Beijing. The zoo hailed this development as a "historic moment," underscoring the mutual benefits derived from the collaborative efforts between the two nations.



Brandie Smith of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute emphasized the significance of this moment, highlighting the commencement of a new chapter in breeding and conservation efforts. She lauded the partnership with Chinese colleagues, citing its undeniable impact on advancing wildlife conservation goals.



This announcement comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the US and China, making the return of the pandas a symbolic gesture of goodwill and cooperation. President Xi Jinping's pledge to send new pandas as "envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American people" underscores the diplomatic significance attached to these iconic animals.



The White House expressed its enthusiasm for the forthcoming arrival of the bamboo-chewing bears, signaling a willingness to further strengthen bilateral ties through cultural exchanges and wildlife diplomacy.



Since its inception in 1972, China's "panda diplomacy" has served as a potent tool for fostering international relations, with the first pandas gifted to the United States symbolizing the enduring friendship between the two nations.

