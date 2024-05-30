(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is a current or former chemical plant worker in any parish in Louisiana who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, and they have decades worth of experience assisting chemical plant workers with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana and nationwide.

"Financial compensation for a chemical plant worker with mesothelioma in Louisiana might be millions of dollars-and it will depend on the specifics of how the person was exposed to asbestos. Asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars. When it comes to asbestos exposure at a chemical plant the most at risk types of workers include maintenance workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, construction workers, and laborers.

"If your loved one is a current-former chemical plant worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. Hire better attorneys-expect much better compensation results."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

