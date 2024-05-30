Veganz Group AG And Körber Technologies Gmbh Sign Contract For Production And Distribution Of Orbifarm® Technology

EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Veganz Group AG and Körber Technologies GmbH sign contract for production and distribution of OrbiFarm®

30.05.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ludwigsfelde, Germany, 30.05.2024 - On 28 May, Veganz Group AG signed a contract with Körber Technologies GmbH for the design, manufacture and distribution of the patented OrbiFarm® for the indoor cultivation of staple foods. This means that the technologies developed and tested with the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME over the last few years will be brought to an industrial-scale production plant ready for series production. With the pioneering OrbiFarm® technology, proteins were successfully cultivated in indoor farming for the first time. The results from the OrbiFarm® cultivation trials with pea plants are so promising in terms of yield, quality, reproducibility, safety and cost-effectiveness that they can now be transferred to industrial-scale plants. The construction of a first industrial-scale prototype has already been completed. Construction is planned at the site of the Fraunhofer Institute IME in Aachen. The institute is providing a suitable building for this purpose. Pea plants cultivated in the OrbiFarm® have double the fruit yield compared to conventional cultivation, but can also be harvested six times a year. The entire biomass, i.e. fruit, plant and root, can be used for further processing into protein raw materials for the industry, which drastically increases the yield and efficiency once again. This results in an economic efficiency that allows cultivation in indoor farming with the advantages of controlled environmental conditions. 'Climate change and uncontrollable environmental influences are presenting us with increasing global challenges in the cultivation of staple foods. With OrbiFarm®, we have created an economically viable solution for food security. It can be used anywhere in the world, particularly in regions where agriculture is not possible today due to climatic conditions, and will ensure secure cultivation and a stable, predictable supply of plant proteins. The long-term cooperation agreement signed today with Körber Technologies GmbH, which specialises in such large-scale projects and operates worldwide, brings the implementation of our technology developed with the Fraunhofer Institute IME within reach,' says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG 'We are delighted to be able to take this important step in the production of pea protein together with Veganz. With our decades of expertise in machinery and plant engineering, Körber is making a decisive contribution to ensuring that OrbiFarm® technology for the cultivation of staple foods can be implemented on an industrial scale anywhere in the world,' says Dr Jan-Gerd Frerichs, Head of Future Farming at Körber Technologies GmbH.

About Veganz Group AG Veganz (veganz) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

About Körber Technologies GmbH Körber Technologies GmbH is part of the Körber Business Area Technologies. Körber is an international technology group with more than 12,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide. The Körber Group offers products, solutions and services in the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain and Technologies. The Körber Business Area Technologies develops customised solutions in the areas of machines, systems, software, measuring devices, flavours and service offerings with a focus on the tobacco industry and the food and beverage industry. Its range of services also includes innovative concepts for battery cell production.

Media contact Veganz: Moritz Möller | ... | +49 151 65759621 Media contact Körber: Claudia Rottensteiner | ... | +49 151 5256 6181



30.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Veganz Group AG An den Kiefern 7 14974 Ludwigsfelde Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 2936378 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 2936378 20 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2 WKN: A3E5ED Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1914079



End of News EQS News Service