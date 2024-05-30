Original-Research: UBM Development AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: UBM Development AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to UBM Development AGCompany Name: UBM Development AGISIN: AT0000815402Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 30.05.2024Target price: EUR 27.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldMarket reopening still pending / chg. Yesterday, UBM released muted Q1 results following the continued standstillon the European transaction market. Yet, the company was ableto dispose some smaller non-strategic assets. Q1 sales increased on a low level by 14% yoy to € 20.4m (eNuW: € 25m) andwere predominantly driven by the progress on construction of previouslysold projects, which are recognized over time based on the percentage ofcompletion. Q1 EBITDA decreased yoy and came in at € -2.2m. The decline canbe mainly attributed to an increase in material expenses, mainly related toconstruction costs, as well as slightly higher other OpEx, which was mainlydue to unfavorable FX-effects. On a positive note, the company had a promising start to the year regardingthe disposal of non-strategic assets. In fact, UBM sold five slots of theArcus City to a Czech construction company, one building of the PoleczkiBusiness Park to Porr as well as a 15% stake of the Andaz hotel in Pragueto IGO, which now holds a 40% overall stake. While no further details weredisclosed, the net cash inflow from the transaction should amount to c. €25m (eNuW). Overall, management is in advanced negotiations to sell furthernon-strategic assets as it targets a total net volume of € 75m in FY '24e, no disposal was made below book value, which has to be seen asa clear hint that the trough has been reached. Despite this, management provided a rather conservative outlook for FY '24eas it is expecting a pre-tax loss (eNuW new: € -7.7m), which is howeverexpected to be an improvement compared to FY '23 (€ -39m). Given that asudden reopening of the market is still not in sight, we, however, regardthis as reasonable despite the positive trends mentioned above. All in all, we continue to consider UBM to be well positioned for thepending reopening of the transaction market, given its appealing productoffering, which is focussed on sustainable real estate projects. In fact,as of Q1, 77% of the company's € 1.9bn 4-year pro-rata pipeline consists oftimber-hybrid projects, which do not only significantly reduce the carbonemissions but also offer cost advantages due to the modular and serialconstruction. We hence expect UBM's projects to be meet strong demand oncethe market reopens, as investors become increasingly under pressure tocomply with the EU taxonomy. The stock remains a BUY, new PT of € 27.00 based on DDM can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

