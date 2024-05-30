Google commits USD2B investment in Malaysia’s tech sector

(MENAFN) In a significant move bolstering Malaysia's burgeoning tech landscape, Google has unveiled plans to invest a staggering USD2 billion in the country. This landmark marks Google's maiden foray into Malaysia's tech infrastructure, with the development of its inaugural data center and a dedicated Google Cloud hub.



The announcement comes hot on the heels of a similar pledge from tech giant Microsoft, which recently declared its intention to inject USD2.2 billion over the next four years into constructing Malaysia's new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure.



Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hailed Google's decision as a vote of confidence in Malaysia's governance and economic prospects. He lauded the investment, projecting it to contribute a substantial USD3.2 billion to the economy and generate an estimated 26,500 jobs by 2030, underscoring the transformative impact of such initiatives on Malaysia's socio-economic landscape.



The strategic investments represent a significant coup for Prime Minister Anwar as he consolidates his political strength against opposition forces, showcasing Malaysia's allure as a prime destination for tech investment in the region.



Google's expansion plans include the establishment of cutting-edge hubs in central Malaysia's Selangor state, strategically positioned to cater to the escalating demand for cloud services and foster artificial intelligence literacy programs for Malaysian students and educators.



Malaysia's designation as the 12th country to host a Google data center underscores its growing prominence on the global tech stage. The forthcoming Google Cloud hub, tailored to cater to the needs of large enterprises, startups, and the public sector, will seamlessly integrate into Google's expansive network of 40 regions and 121 zones worldwide.



Ruth Porat, President and Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet Inc., emphasized the strategic alignment of Google's investment with Malaysia's 'Cloud First Policy,' highlighting the commitment to uphold best-in-class cybersecurity standards in collaboration with the Malaysian government.

