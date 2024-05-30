Twin Sun Elevates Dave Lane To CEO Amid Strategic Shift

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dave Lane to lead innovation and client success for Nashville software development agency

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Twin Sun, a Nashville-based custom software development agency , today announced the appointment of software veteran Dave Lane as their CEO. With a vision to drive innovation and client alignment, Lane's marks a pivotal moment in the company's development. The board unanimously appointed Lane to CEO, effective June 1st, 2024.“I thank my business partners for their confidence and support in pursuing my vision for Twin Sun,” said Dave Lane.“Our founders, Caleb Hamilton and Chris Wraley, started this company to do the right thing for people who depend on technology. That mission remains core to who we are.”Since joining Twin Sun in 2020, Lane has served several of the company's clients in technical leadership and product management roles. In his former position as Chief Strategy Officer, Dave led Twin Sun's digital marketing and recruiting efforts and regularly consulted with clients on their technology direction and go-to-market strategy.“At Twin Sun, we commit to doing what we say and always doing the right thing,” says President Chris Wraley.“These ideals have built long-lasting client relationships. I am grateful for Dave's leadership as we develop new capabilities while upholding our foundation of trust, respect, and excellence.”“We empower our clients with more than just code,” said Lane.“In recent years, we have expanded into design and technology consulting services. We also work with trusted partners like 12South Marketing to give our clients a team of experts across a spectrum of services to ensure their success. We do what we do very well. If we can't do something well, we help our clients connect with the people who can.”Twin Sun designs and builds custom software, with a focus on web-based platforms, mobile applications, and software integrations. Their clients include Nashville area businesses such as Artful Agenda and NashBio, the nationwide nonprofit Objective Zero Foundation, and rent-to-own corporation SKC Enterprises. Learn more about their work at twinsunsolutions .

