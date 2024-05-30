Motor Insurance market Size to Hit US$ 1,630.0 Billion by 2032 at a 7.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Motor Insurance Size to Hit US$ 1,630.0 Billion by 2032 at a 7.4% CAGR

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Motor Insurance Market Report by Policy Type (Liability Insurance, Comprehensive Coverage, Collision Coverage, Personal Injury Protection), Premium Type (Personal Insurance Premiums, Commercial Insurance Premiums), Distribution (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global motor insurance market size reached US$ 849.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,630.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2024-2032.

Grab a sample PDF of this report:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Motor Insurance Industry:

● Rising Incidences of Accidents:

As accident rates are rising worldwide, more individuals are recognizing the importance of having adequate insurance coverage to protect themselves financially in case of an accident. This increasing awareness is leading to a higher demand for motor insurance policies. Moreover, high accident rates result in an increasing volume of insurance claims that need to be processed by insurance companies. This aspect of claims processing is contributing to the growth of the motor insurance market, as insurers collect premiums in exchange for providing coverage against potential accidents.

● Technological Advancements:

Telematics technology, which involves the use of devices installed in vehicles to collect data on driving behavior, mileage, and location, is revolutionizing the insurance industry. Insurers use this data to offer usage-based insurance (UBI) policies that tailor premiums based on individual driving habits. This encourages safer driving behavior and allows insurers to assess risk more accurately, thereby leading to more competitive pricing and increased people engagement. Furthermore, insurers utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to analyze vast amounts of data and gain insights into people behavior, market trends, and risk factors. AI-powered algorithms help in underwriting, claims processing, fraud detection, and personalized pricing, enabling insurers to make more informed decisions and improve operational efficiency.

● Growing Vehicle Ownership:

As more individuals are purchasing vehicles, the pool of potential people for motor insurance policies is growing. Vehicle ownership creates a demand for insurance coverage to comply with legal requirements and protect the investment in the vehicle. In addition, the growing vehicle ownership is leading to a diverse range of vehicles on the roads, including cars, motorcycles, and trucks. Insurers respond to this diversity by offering a wide range of coverage options tailored as per the specific needs of different vehicle types and owners, thereby expanding the motor insurance market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Motor Insurance Industry:

● American International Group Inc.

● Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

● AXA Cooperative Insurance Company (Gulf Insurance Company K.S.C.)

● Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

● China Ping An Insurance Co. Ltd.

● Government Employees Insurance Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

● Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (Reliance Capital Limited )

● State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

● The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (Opus Investment Management)

● The Progressive Corporation

● Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited

● Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Ask Analyst for Sample Report:

Motor Insurance Market Report Segmentation:

By Policy Type:

● Liability Insurance

● Comprehensive Coverage

● Collision Coverage

● Personal Injury Protection

Liability insurance represents the largest segment due to its fundamental role in providing financial protection for third-party losses arising from accidents involving insured vehicles.

By Premium Type:

● Personal Insurance Premiums

● Commercial Insurance Premiums

Based on the premium type, the market has been bifurcated into personal insurance premiums and commercial insurance premiums.

By Distribution Channel:

● Insurance Agents/Brokers

● Direct Response

● Banks

● Others

Insurance agents/brokers hold the biggest market share owing to their crucial role as intermediaries between insurance companies and individuals.

Regional Insights:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the motor insurance market on account of a high level of vehicle ownership, with a large population that heavily relies on personal vehicles for transportation.

Global Motor Insurance Market Trends:

The proliferation of digital platforms and InsurTech startups is transforming the way motor insurance is bought, sold, and managed. Online platforms and mobile apps offer convenient ways for people to compare quotes, purchase policies, file claims, and access individual support. InsurTech companies leverage technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics, to streamline processes, enhance experience of people, and develop innovative insurance products.

Additionally, technological advancements enable insurers to enhance user engagement and deliver personalized experiences. Through data-driven insights and targeted marketing campaigns, insurers can better understand individual needs, preferences, and behaviors, thereby improving user satisfaction, retention, and loyalty.

Trending Reports By IMARC Group:

Virtual Reality Vr In Healthcare Market:

Kitchen Knife Market:

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+ +1 631-791-1145

email us here