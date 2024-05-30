Daikundi: Asafoetida Growers Seek Training

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) NEILI (Pajhwok): The cultivation of asafoetida, a medicinal plant, has increased in central Daikundi province, where farmers are optimistic about the herb's promotion.

Asafoetida, adaptive to climatic and soil condition of the province, can play a positive role in boosting people's economy, growers believe.

Mohammad Rahim, a grower of the herb, told Pajhwok Afghan News the needed less water and the weather of Daikundi was favourable for its cultivation.

Having planted the herb on six acres of land, he said:“Asafetida needs water in the initial stage. Last year, some farmers harvested a good quantity of the plant and earned handsome incomes.”

He asked the government to support and encourage farmers into growing asafoetida.

Mohsin , another grower, told Pajhwok the plant had many benefits, needing less water and giving enough in the province.

He said:“We can earn 500,000 to 600,000 afghanis annually by growing asafoetida on one acre of land.”

He asked the Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Department to train them on how to cultivate the plant.

He also urged the government to provide them with chemical fertilizers and find market for the plant

Meanwhile, local officials say the climate of Daikundi is suitable for growing asafoetida. Growers had earned reasonable income last year.

Information and Culture Director Syed Mustafa Saleh said growers had cultivated asafoetida on 6,168 hectares of land in the province last year and earned a handsome income.

“Asafoetida is a good alternative to poppies. Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Department had distributed asafoetida seeds and saplings to farmers last year,” he recalled.

He said asafoetida seeds were distributed to farmers this year as well and the agriculture department planned to arrange training workshops for them. He promise all possible facilities for farmers.

Asafoetida is a herb which is used in the manufacture of some medicines. But a number people also use it to make meals delicious.

