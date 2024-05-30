Al-Mashat Promotes Egypt's NWFE Programme, Green Hydrogen Initiatives At Afdb Meetings

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's of International Cooperation and Alternate Governor for the African Development (AfDB), engaged in a series of high-level discussions, with a focus on promoting the NWFE programme and green hydrogen initiatives at the AfDB Annual Meetings in Nairobi, Kenya.

The meetings, held under the theme“Transforming Africa, the African Development Bank Group and Reforming the Global System,” focused on fostering economic cooperation and advancing Egypt's national development agenda.

Al-Mashat met with key figures including Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the AfDB Group, and representatives from the Saudi Fund for Development, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and the governments of Morocco and Cameroon. These discussions centred on strengthening partnerships with multilateral and bilateral development partners, aligning with Egypt's strategic priorities.

In a meeting with UK Minister of State for Development Andrew Mitchell, Al-Mashat expressed appreciation for the UK's support in implementing a World Bank Group-backed Development Policy Financing program.

Future cooperation with the UK was explored, focusing on agriculture, food security, and energy security. A £7m grant from the UK is contributing to Egypt's energy transition through the NWFE (National Water Food Energy) program. Collaboration with the UK Export Finance Agency in the water sector and training government officials in climate action were also discussed.

Al-Mashat engaged in talks with Olivier Pognon, CEO and Director of the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF), highlighting Egypt's collaboration with the ALSF and the Egyptian Sovereign Fund in developing the country's green hydrogen program. She underscored the importance of green hydrogen in positioning Egypt as a regional renewable energy hub, outlining ongoing projects and partnerships in this field. The discussions also explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in public-private partnerships, capacity building, and grant funding for development projects.

The African Legal Support Facility, established in 2008 and hosted by the AfDB, provides legal and technical assistance to African governments in various areas, including complex commercial transactions, litigation, and capacity building.



