Air India Express launches ‘Time to Travel’ Sale with fares starting ₹1,177

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 29-May-2024, Bengaluru: Air India Express launched its "Time to Travel" sale on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, the Air India Express mobile app and other major booking channels. For bookings made until June 3rd, for travel until September 30, 2024, the airline advertised sale fares starting from ₹1,177.



Travel agents can leverage the sale with fares starting from ₹1,198. Guests booking on airindiaexpresswill get access to Xpress Lite fares starting at ₹1,177. Xpress Lite fares are exclusively available on Air India Express flights booked on the airline’s website, offering fares lower than value fares for guests travelling with only cabin baggage. The Xpress Lite offering also includes the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg cabin baggage at no fee and a discounted fee for check-in baggage at ₹1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹1300 for 20 kg on international flights.



Logged-in members get an additional 25% off the award-winning ‘Gourmair’ hot meal and seats. Members of the Tata NeuPass Rewards Programme also earn up to 8% NeuCoins, in addition to exclusive member benefits like exclusive deals on meals, seats, baggage, change and cancellation fee waivers, and more. In addition to loyalty members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, dependents, and members of the armed forces can also avail of special fares on the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com.











