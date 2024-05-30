Al Masaood Automobiles doubles the impact of its Nissan Genuine Parts Wholesale Development Program

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, recently held its second Aftersales Wholesale Development Programme (WDP2.0) event. WDP, Al Masaood Automobiles’ highly competitive and well-recognised genuine parts programme allows the company to strengthen relations with its wholesalers’ network and recognises and rewards those who have achieved and overachieved their targets. It focuses on wholesalers’ growth and performance, establishing shared goals for success and promoting the use of genuine Nissan spare parts in the industry. This approach has allowed the company to better serve Nissan car owners by increasing parts availability for in the market.

WDP has become a brand on its own. In its second edition, the initiative has demonstrated remarkable growth and success. Year on Year, the sales volume through the WDP program has more than doubled. This was driven by close engagement and doubling the number of wholesalers participating in the programme.

Harmeet Singh, After sales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “We are immensely proud of the success and growth of our Nissan Parts Wholesale Development Programme. I would like to extend my gratitude to our team members for their efforts in strengthening meaningful, long-term relationships with our wholesalers, who are an integral part of our success. By significantly increasing our investment in this initiative, we are ensuring that our partners are well-supported and motivated to continue their outstanding performance for the benefit of all stakeholders, and ultimately, the best possible services for our customers.”

Al Masaood Automobiles’ serious investment in the WDP is evident through the substantial increase in budgets allocated to support the programme, reflecting the company’s optimism about the programme's value to the industry and customers overall.

Through initiatives like the WDP, Al Masaood Automobiles is actively elevating the standards of quality and service in the automotive industry. The company remains committed to providing exceptional support to its network of wholesalers, ensuring that genuine spare parts are the standard in the market.



MENAFN30052024004993011075ID1108274800