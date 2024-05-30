Turkey’s economic morale softens in May, reflecting mixed sentiment across sectors

(MENAFN) Official data released on Thursday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed a slight weakening in economic morale in Turkey during the month of May compared to the previous month. According to the data, the economic confidence index declined by 0.8 percent month-on-month to reach 98.2 in May, following a 1 percent decrease in April.



Despite the overall dip in economic confidence, the data highlighted divergent trends across various sectors. Consumer confidence emerged as the sole sub-index in the positive zone, experiencing a marginal increase of 1 percent from the prior month to reach 80.51 in May. However, confidence in the real sector, particularly within the manufacturing industry, witnessed a decline of 1.1 percent to settle at 102.4 during the same period. Conversely, confidence in the services sector remained relatively stable, maintaining a confidence index of 117.1.



Furthermore, the retail trade and construction sectors experienced notable declines in confidence levels in May. The retail trade confidence index dropped by 3.3 percent to reach 111.7, while the construction confidence index saw a more modest decrease of 0.3 percent to settle at 88.3.



It is worth noting that the economic confidence index serves as a key indicator of overall economic sentiment, with a rating above 100 indicating an optimistic outlook for the economic situation, while a value below 100 suggests a more negative assessment.

