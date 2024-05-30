RIMINIWELLNESS 2024: ON YOUR MARK, SET, GO!

(MENAFN- Italian Group (IEGEXPO)) •Tomorrow IEG will kick off the 18th edition of the international leading event in fitness, well-being, and healthy eating

•Longevity and innovation at the core: over 300 brands exhibiting and more than 2,000 hours of training

•More than 70 events and dedicated to insiders, with 20 delegations from all over the world

•Second Edition of the General States of Fitness and Wellness, ample scope given to B2B

•The return of Riminiwellness OFF, a series of events dispersed throughout the city, organized in collaboration with the municipality.



Rimini, 29 May 2024 – Rimini is primed to become the beating heart of wellness and health with the opening of RiminiWellness, organized by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), all set for tomorrow. A much-anticipated 18th edition, which promises to transform the perception of well-being into an unprecedented experience. At Rimini Expo Centre, tomorrow at 11.30, the opening ceremony will take place in the presence of IEG President, Maurizio Renzo Ermeti, Valentina Fioramonti, IEG group exhibition manager, the mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad, Andrea Corsini, councilor for Mobility and Transport, Infrastructure, Tourism and Commerce of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Paolo Boffetta, department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna, Francesco Nepi Moilineris, managing director of Sport and Health, Beniamino Quintieri, president of the Istituto Credito Sportivo and Michelangelo Dell'Edera, deputy secretary of the area technical-sports of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation.





LONGEVITY THE STAR OF THE SHOW

Organized across 28 pavilions, with over 300 exhibiting brands divided into 6 different thematic areas, from Action, to FoodWell, to the Health and Holistic world, RiminiWellness 2024 focuses on innovation with the spotlight on longevity, exploring training programmes and the latest research in the field of nutrition and psychophysical well-being. This year’s new category, Active Beauty, targets the emerging world of solutions and products in the beauty industry designed solely to meet the specific needs of athletes. As usual, fun is guaranteed, with more than 2,000 hours of training and featuring new disciplines from both fitness and the holistic world.



PROSPECTS FOR WELLNESS PROFESSIONALS

RiminiWellness confirms its status as the reference event for those working in the professional world of wellness, bringing together the industry’s main players from sports equipment manufacturers to gyms, advanced training centres and trade associations. As in previous editions, new frontiers of wellness will be explored, including outdoor spaces and solutions for integrating wellness into the urban fabric and accommodation facilities, providing innovative ideas for the Real Estate, tourism and hospitality industries, promoting a global approach to well-being that integrates sport, health and quality of life into every aspect of everyday life. Deep dives will be made into these topics during the General States of Fitness and Wellness through a series of panels dedicated to "One Wellness: well-being for everyone, always and everywhere". This year’s opening day will also host The European House Ambrosetti |Vale of Sport Observatory event addressing the growth and prospects linked to physical activity and well-being, and the first of the two events of ANIF, the Italian Association of Sports Facilities and Fitness, returning to the show with initiatives involving important representatives of sports institutions. In addition, making its debut this year is the RiminiWellness Academy with a full calendar of high-quality training meetings in the wellness and fitness sector with plenty of workshops, seminars and practical sessions.



RIMINIWELLNESS - AN INTERNATIONAL CORNERSTONE EVENT FOR THE INDUSTRY

Collaboration with EuropeActive has been renewed, encouraging the participation of operators from Northern Europe, Central Europe, the Balkans, the Mediterranean Basin and North America. In conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency, delegations of international buyers are on their way to check out the Italian offer. EPSI promotes innovation in the sports industry, while ISSA Europe will be present with its Academy and daily training sessions during the event.



MAJOR PARTICIPATION OF B2B COMPANIES

At this year's edition of RiminiWellness, the B2B fitness and wellness industry will have unprecedented impact, with an allocated exhibition area occupying 8 pavilions and which promises to be the hub of innovation and professional networking in the segment of the production of gym equipment and machinery, with several companies dedicated to sports clothing and accessories. Leading companies such as Matrix, Panatta and Technogym will present revolutionary technologies and cutting-edge solutions that promise to transform the wellness landscape. At the same time, industry associations such as Assofitness by Assosport with 30 of the most significant brands represented, will play a vital role in uniting the industry’s forces, facilitating strategic collaborations and exchanges of value.



RIMINIWELLNESS OFF: WELLNESS BEYOND THE SHOW

Once again, the show will spill over beyond the confines of the expo centre. RiminiWellness OFF, organized in collaboration with the municipality of Rimini will offer a collective experience of well-being and lifestyle events that will combine the expo centre, old town and beach into one beating heart. 240 events have already been confirmed in locations dispersed around the local area, involving 42 organizers and 37 associations and local professionals.



ABOUT RIMINIWELLNESS 2024

Date: 30 May - 2 June 2024; type: international show; organizer: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; recurrence: annual; edition: 18th; open to: general public and operators; info:





