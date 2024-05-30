'Amir's Visit To Athens Milestone In Relations'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Athens: of Development of the Hellenic Republic H E Kostas Skrekas affirmed the visit by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Greece emphasises the two countries' commitment to strengthening their joint cooperation.

He said the visit marks a significant milestone in the process of both the deepening and expanding of bilateral economic relations and the fostering of new partnerships in several areas of common interest.

He stressed Greece's confidence in deepening collaboration with Qatar through their common vision for sustainable growth. He said over the last five years, Greece has evolved into a pivotal attractor for investors and entrepreneurs, showcasing outstanding opportunities. Leveraging Greece's strategic geographical position and implementing ambitious reforms, the government of Greece has achieved political and financial stability and has boosted investor visibility and innovation potential. Skrekas said Greece's strategy is actively transforming Greece into a hub for green energy, digital connectivity, innovation, and logistics. The Greek economy is following a robust growth trajectory based on sustainability, competitiveness, and social cohesion.

“The cutting-edge sectors that we are currently working on in the Ministry of Development are manufacturing, and particularly in strategic sectors such as clean-tech, pharmaceuticals, agri-food, the shipbuilding industry, critical raw materials, and of course high-tech innovation, real estate, and hospitality.”