Qatar Museums Restores Al Jamiliya Old School

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums' Architectural Conservation Department has completed the restoration project of Al Jamiliya old school, which constitutes a significant part of the history of the education process in Qatar, in realisation of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Following approval by the of Municipality, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and based on Qatar Museums' and Seashore Group's belief in the importance of participating in such preservation efforts, they joined forces to restore Al Jamiliya School to serve the local community, as well as to preserve this building for future generations.

Adel Al Moslamani, Director of Qatar Museums' Architectural Conservation Department said:“This project was implemented in coordination, collaboration, and support from Seashore Group, our primary partner and supporter of Qatar Museums in culture and heritage, particularly in our preservation efforts of archaeological sites and buildings in Qatar. The main goal of this project is to keep the architectural character and style of the old school building and to restore it in accordance with the restoration standards and conservation policies set forth by Qatar Museums, as it is considered one of the most important examples of school buildings that were constructed throughout the various historical stages that show the development of educational facilities in Qatar. In addition, this school will be utilised to host heritage and cultural events that will serve the local community, as well as highlight Qatar's history of education.”

Al Jamiliya School is one of the old buildings in the Al Jamiliya area that are still intact. The school consists of four rooms, three of which are classrooms along with a principal's room, in addition to services annex and bathrooms located at the northwestern corner of the site.

The restoration process commenced in mid-2023, under close supervision of the Architectural Conservation Department, due to the poor structural condition of the ceilings and walls. This project underscores Qatar Museums' continuous efforts to encourage community partnerships and protect the country's cultural heritage. The school has been classified as a heritage building and allocated to Qatar Museums in coordination with the relevant authorities.

With generous support of Seashore Group, represented by its owner and chairman, Salem Al Mohannadi, it was agreed that Seashore Group would fully subsidise the renovation and restoration of this school. Saqr Saeed Al Mohannadi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seashore Group, said:“Out of its social responsibility, Seashore Group believes that it is necessary to safeguard our heritage and antiquities as they represent the source of identity for the people of Qatar. Thus, future generations will have a better understanding of how their ancestors lived and how their lifestyle contributed to the development Qatar is experiencing today”.

The restoration work was finalised in May 2024, with Seashore Group adhering to Qatar Museums' conservation standards and principles, resulting in the preservation of the building's original architectural style. The school's permanent supply of electricity and water is currently being coordinated with Kahramaa. Furthermore, the school was fitted with a fire alarm system to guarantee safety.