Greek Minister: Amir's Visit Reflects Steady Development Of Bilateral Ties

Athens: of Protection of Greece H E Michalis Chrisochoidis (pictured) stressed that the visit by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Greece reflects the steady development of diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries and represents an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation at all levels.

In his remarks to QNA, he said the visit carries significant importance as it underscores strengthening of bilateral relations between Qatar and the Hellenic Republic and represents an opportunity to enhance the common goals of the two countries.

He pointed out that relations between the two countries have seen significant development over the past years and cover various sectors of possible cooperation such as energy, economy and trade, culture, and tourism. He added that there is a mutual will to further deepen the existing bilateral relations through exchange of visits by officials and the completion of the contractual framework between the two parties as a number of memoranda of understanding already are in place and bilateral agreements have been signed in the past.

Chrisochoidis said there have been several high-level visits and meetings between officials from both countries, most of which often culminate in agreements that further strengthen bilateral ties.

In this context, he noted the latest visit by Prime Minister of Greece H E Kyriakos Mitsotakis in February, when he met H H the Amir. During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various areas of cooperation, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. Chrisochoidis highlighted that the future prospects for Qatar-Greece relations are promising, with both countries showing a genuine commitment to deepening their existing cooperation.

He said those agreements would demonstrate the commitment to a robust partnership that benefits the national interests of both countries and contributes to regional stability and prosperity at the same time.

The Greek Minister of Citizen Protection said Amir's visit is expected to significantly strengthen Qatar-Greece relations across multiple domains, voicing his optimism about the future of relations between the two countries.“Our expectations for strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, and commercial fields are high, and we are committed to building on our shared interests and mutual respect to achieve concrete outcomes,” he said, pointing out that the visit will enhance diplomatic ties and promote joint efforts for regional stability.

He hoped the visit would lead to increased investments, enhanced trade relations, and closer collaboration in the energy sector. He noted that the visit is expected to boost tourism, cultural exchanges, and technological partnerships between both countries.

He said that signing new agreements and MoUs between the two sides contributes to outlining mutual commitments on various political and strategic issues. In that regard, he stressed that this visit represents a major step forward in fostering a robust and multifaceted partnership between Qatar and Greece.