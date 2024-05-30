Police Academy Holds Lecture On Leadership Role In Security Institutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Academy organised a lecture on the importance of qualifying leaders and their effective role in developing the security institution and serving the community, in the presence of of State for Interior Affairs H E Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Undersecretary of the of Interior (MoI) H E Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi, a number of senior MoI leaders, and leaders of Qatar's military colleges.

The lecture, organized at the Officers Club of the General Administration of Civil Defense and presented by retired Major General Vincent Edward Boulos, a former officer in the US Army, covered the tasks and roles of the leader, managing work teams, how to overcome difficulties, and other important topics related to leadership.

Commenting on the lecture, Director of the Police Officers Institute at the Police Academy, Colonel Naif Mohammed Al Mannai said the lecture comes within a series of training programmes developed at the Police Officers Institute for 2024.

He said these programmes aim to prepare and qualify MoI leaders and enhance their capabilities, including public lectures and workshops, in addition to meetings to transfer experiences.

After the lecture, the Minister of State for Interior Affairs honoured a number of partners who contributed to the success of the various academic events organised by MoI, including Joaan bin Jassim Academy for Defense Studies, Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College, State Security Service, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar University. Lecturer Vincent Boulos was also honoured.