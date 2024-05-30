Kahramaa Receives ATD BEST Award For 2024

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), represented by its Human Resources Department, received the ATD BEST Award for the year 2024 by the Association for Talent Development (ATD).

This accolade, presented by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) based in the United States, recognises organisations that exemplify best practices in education, staff development, and talent management.

ATD is one of the largest entities in the field of training and talent development. Founded in 1943, ATD has boasted numerous partnerships with training providers globally. Kahramaa's recognition at the association's annual conference places it among the elite institutions and companies worldwide.

The award spotlights the“Best Learning and Development Strategy for Individuals and Talents,” celebrating initiatives that significantly impact business success.

Manager of Human Resources Department at Kahramaa Najlaa Al Buanain, said:“We regard our human cadre as the corporation's lifeblood. Our commitment is to foster an effective, engaging educational and developmental environment, empowering our staff to develop their skills and talents. This enhances efficiency and productivity, benefiting both our employees and Kahramaa.”

She added:“This award will undoubtedly give us a strong motivation to further refine our strategy and concentrate on skill development for our staff, mirroring the corporation's vision and goals.”

In the same context, Head of Training, Development, and Qatarisation at Kahramaa Fatima Al Abdullah said,“In recent years, we have dedicated ourselves to evolving Kahramaa's training and development strategy. We've embraced modern methodologies and the finest global practices to advance our staff's capabilities, moving beyond conventional learning models.'