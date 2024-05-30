Workplace Wellness Market Updates : Is Predicted To Surpass USD 66.20 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Workplace Wellness Market

The global workplace wellness size is projected to reach $66.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global workplace wellness market size was valued at $49.81 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $66.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Workplace wellness programs encompass a coordinated array of health promotion strategies implemented within workplaces. These initiatives comprise various programs, policies, and community benefits aimed at fostering the well-being and safety of employees.

By addressing multiple risk factors and health conditions, these programs deploy interventions that target various levels within an organization, including individual behavior change, organizational culture, and the work environment. They serve as vital components of companies and organizations, blending strategies and interventions at both individual and organizational levels to promote health.

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, coupled with the surge in sedentary lifestyles, drives the growth of the workplace wellness market. Furthermore, the economic advantages provided by these programs, along with increasing awareness and adoption among employers, fuel market expansion.

Despite these positive trends, the high costs associated with implementing workplace wellness plans present a potential challenge to market growth. However, the substantial focus of both public and private sectors in developing economies on enhancing the health of their workforce is expected to yield lucrative opportunities in the future.

Workplace wellness programs have recently surged in importance, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has underscored the necessity of prioritizing employees' physical and mental well-being. Key players have implemented various strategies, and governments have initiated initiatives to better understand the pandemic's impact on the global workplace wellness market.

Telemedicine has emerged as a pivotal tool in supporting employee well-being, enabling individuals to manage their health while staying at home or work. Insurance firms and government healthcare programs now offer consultations via telemedicine, with its utilization experiencing rapid growth during the pandemic due to lockdowns and social distancing measures.

The workplace wellness market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. Types include weight management and fitness services, nutrition and dietary plans, stress management services, health screening and assessments, and smoking cessation programs. End users encompass large, mid-size, and small private organizations, along with the public sector and NGOs. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the health screening & assessment segment dominated the workplace wellness market in 2019. This is attributed to increase in adoption of these health screening & assessment programs by most of employers worldwide to improve health fitness of their employees. However, the stress management services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

By end user, the large-size organizations segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that large-size organizations have more workforce strength. This segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share in the global workplace wellness market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global workplace wellness market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers workplace wellness market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global workplace wellness market growth.

Leading market players

Fitbit

Novant Health

EXOS

Virgin Pulse

Vitality Health

ComPsych

HealthifyMe

MDVIP

Marino Wellness

WorkStride

