Lusail University Celebrates Graduation Of First Batch

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Lusail University celebrated the graduation of its first batch of students at the Qatar National Center yesterday.

The Minister honoured the top graduates - 39 female and 16 male students - in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.

The ceremony also honoured graduates from the Colleges of Education and Arts, Business and Commerce, and Law, as well as graduates from Sorbonne University in Qatar, with participation from officials of the prestigious French university. Additionally, the event witnessed the recognition of sponsoring entities and the launch of the Lusail University Alumni Association.

The event was attended by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Lusail University H E Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri along with members of the Board of Trustees, various dignitaries, and senior officials from the state.

Lusail University Class of 2024.

The total number of graduates in Lusail University's first batch reached 298 students from three colleges, including 193 female and 105 male graduates. The College of Education and Arts had 41 graduates (38 female and 3 male), the College of Business and Commerce had 107 graduates (72 female and 35 male), and the College of Law had 150 graduates (84 female and 66 male).

President of Lusail University, Professor Dr. Nidham Hindi said,“Since its inception, Lusail University has been committed to its pioneering vision of providing high-quality academic education by designing educational programmes that meet the needs of the labour market and the requirements of the modern era.”

He also mentioned the“strategic plan (2021-2025), of which 33 out of 37 initiatives have been successfully implemented.” Professor Hindi explained,“We have achieved a prolific research output with 265 research papers published by faculty members across various fields. We have also established Lusail Publishing House, aimed at publishing research and scientific works by university professors and researchers, contributing to the enrichment of scientific knowledge and enhancing the university's position both locally and globally.”

Additionally, the university has strengthened its Arabic language programme for non-native speakers, supporting its mission to promote the Arabic language and foster communication and dialogue between different cultures. Concluding his speech, Dr. Hindi thanked the professors, staff, and parents, reiterating his congratulations to the first batch of Lusail University graduates.

On behalf of the graduates, students Khalid Maqdad and Noora Al Emadi delivered speeches sharing their university experiences, the challenges they faced, and how they turned them into opportunities.

Vice-President for Student Affairs, Professor Fatima Mansour Al Musleh expressed her immense joy in seeing the graduates confidently stepping towards their promising professional futures, saying,“It has been a journey full of challenges and ambitions, and we have faced exceptional circumstances together, but with determination and perseverance, we overcame the difficulties and reached safe shores.

We have ensured that your university experience was exceptional, prioritising not only quality education but also student activities to support character development, skill enhancement, and preparation for your professional futures.”

As a token of appreciation, a Lusail University plaque was presented to the event patron, the Minister of Education and Higher Education in gratitude for her sincere efforts and continuous support.

The event also honoured entities that supported Lusail University students and graduates, contributing to their success and academic excellence.