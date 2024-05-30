[Latest 2024] Refrigeration Oil Market Set For 4.7% CAGR Growth Over The Next Decade, 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Refrigeration Oil Markets Growth

The global refrigeration oil is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global refrigeration oil market was estimated at $1.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF:

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Refrigeration Oil Market by Oil Type (Synthetic, Mineral), by Application (Refrigerators and Freezers, Air Conditioner, Automotive Air Conditioning System, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global refrigeration oil market report include Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, HP Lubricants, Castrol Limited, ENEOS Corporation, ADDINOL, FUCHS, Phillips 66 Company, BP Lubricants Pvt. Ltd., Lubriplate Lubricants Company, and Freudenberg Group.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global medical tape market. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :

Key findings of the study

By oil type, the synthetic oil segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

By application, the air conditioner segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share of 41% in 2021, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:

The global refrigeration oil industry is analyzed across oil type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on oil type, the synthetic segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

Access Full Summary Report:

Based on application, refrigerators and freezers segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The air conditioner segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

For More Details:

Related Reports:

Rubber process oil market :

Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil Market :

Oil Industry Market :

Cutting Oils Market :

Paraffin Oil Market :

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other