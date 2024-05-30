Father-Son Duo Graduate Together At Lusail University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail University's graduation ceremony yesterday saw a father and son together.

Ibrahim Muhammad Al Muflhi and son Muhammad Ibrahim Al Muflhi both completed their studies and obtained a bachelor's degree at the College of Law at Lusail University within three and a half years.

Ibrahim Muhammad Al Muflhi, 47, expressed his happiness at graduating with his son, on the same day and from the same college, and amid the warmth and feelings of family, friends, fellow graduates, and the teaching and administrative staff.

Lusail University celebrates graduation of first batch

Read Also

“My joy is indescribable today after my son and I graduated from the same college and university, which is the College of Law at Lusail University,” he said.

His son Muhammad Ibrahim Al Muflhi expressed his pleasure and pride in studying with his father in the same college and speciality, noting that they were studying together and competing in studying and reviewing courses.

He praised the unlimited support from the university and its provision of all the facilities to students, stressing the importance of today's youth being armed with education and knowledge and obtaining scientific and academic degrees that keep pace with the requirements of the times.