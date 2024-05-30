15 Injured In Firecracker Explosion During Puri's Jagannath Festival; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As many as fifteen people suffered burn injuries after a heap of firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra festival in Odisha's Puri on Wednesday (May 29) night, reported. The incident took place on the banks of Narendra Pushkarinee, where hundreds had gathered to witness the rituals.

According to officials, a group of devotees were celebrating the festival with firecrackers. A splinter from a burning cracker struck a heap of firecrackers, triggering a massive explosion.

The burning crackers hit the people at the scene, causing panic as some individuals jumped into the waterbody to escape, police said.

The injured were promptly admitted to the district hospital, where a doctor noted that four of them were in critical condition.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. He announced that the cost of the treatment would be covered by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

