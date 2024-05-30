Katrina Kaif Strolling In London With Vicky Kaushal Further Fuels Pregnancy Rumors; Video Goes Viral - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been spotted in London once again, sparking rumors that the might be pregnant. The couple, often hailed as one of Bollywood's most charming pairs, were seen walking hand-in-hand through the streets of London in a that has since gone on Reddit. Both dressed in black, Katrina and Vicky noticed a fan filming them and took a few steps back to the pavement after crossing a street.

Katrina's Absence from Public Eye

Katrina has been out of the public eye for a while, fueling speculation about her possible pregnancy. Earlier this month, she was seen in London with Vicky after his birthday, and fans noted what appeared to be a baby bump. This sighting quickly became a hot topic on social media, with many fans concluding that she might be expecting. One detailed comment pointed out several hints, such as Katrina not posting their usual couple pictures on Vicky's birthday and her absence from events and shoots, suggesting that the couple might be preparing for parenthood.

A report by Times Now/Zoom further claimed that Katrina is set to give birth in London, with Vicky already accompanying her there. However, her representative agency, Raindrop, has labeled these reports as unconfirmed and urged media outlets to stop speculating without concrete evidence. "Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation," stated Katrina's agency.

Despite the swirling rumors, neither Katrina nor Vicky has made any official statement regarding the pregnancy, leaving fans eagerly awaiting confirmation.