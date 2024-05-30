'CPM, Cong Are Gold Smuggling Allies…’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar Reacts On Customs Detaining Shashi Tharoor’S Aide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi: Delhi detained two individuals at the Delhi International Airport on Wednesday (May 29) for allegedly smuggling gold. According to Customs sources, one of the detainees, Shiv Kumar Prasad, claimed to be the Personal Assistant to MP Shashi Tharoor. Shiv Kumar Prasad had come to Delhi Airport to receive an individual arriving from Dubai. Both were arrested as the passenger attempted to hand over approximately 500 grams of to Prasad.

According to the Customs officials, 500 grams of were found in the custody of Shiv Kumar Prasad and the passenger, who were both detained. Sources claim that their credentials have been confirmed and that the situation is currently being investigated.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in reference to the report on the detention of the alleged aide of Shashi Tharoor, criticized the Congress and the CPM dubbing them an "alliance of gold smugglers."

"First CM Secy involved in Gold smuggling, now Cong MP "aide"/PA detained for Gold smuggling. CPM and Cong - both INDI alliance partners - alliance of gold smugglers," Chandrasekhar said on X.

In 2020, Kerala was embroiled in a Gold Scam following the seizure of 30 kilos of gold from a diplomatic bag by Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport. The NIA took over the investigation, and M Sivasankar, the principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was suspended and removed from his position due to alleged links with one of the accused.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar is the NDA candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, facing a tough challenge from senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is seeking a third term. The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) fielded CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran, who won the seat in 2005.

