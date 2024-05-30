ISIS-K Threat To T20 World Cup 2024: Security On High Alert For Blockbuster India Vs Pakistan Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the excitement builds for the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 match in New York, authorities are tightening security measures following a threat from ISIS-K. The terror group recently urged supporters to launch a "Lone Wolf" attack on the event scheduled for June 6 at the in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County.

Nassau County Commissioner Patrick Ryder confirmed the threat's seriousness during a press briefing. "With a crowd as large as this, no threat can be ignored," Ryder emphasised. Initially identified as a general menace by ISIS-K in April, the threat specifics have sharpened, recently homing in on the iconic cricket match.

The New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, reassured the public that precautions are rigorous although there is no immediate credible threat. "We're closely monitoring the situation, working with federal and local agencies to ensure the event proceeds safely," Hochul declared.

The local authorities are not taking any chances, with Bruce Blakeman, head of Nassau County, stressing the comprehensive nature of the security measures. "Every lead is pursued; every threat is taken seriously," Blakeman confirmed.

In light of the potential for drone-involved incidents, officials have requested the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to impose a no-fly zone for drones over the venue. This move comes in response to a recent video from ISIS-K that depicted drones over a cricket stadium.

The alarming call to action by ISIS-K, known for their violent acts in South and Central Asia, adds a layer of urgency to the security preparations. Their fame was marked by a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall earlier in March.

The match, a significant event in the T20 World Cup series, has drawn an unprecedented level of security preparation from Nassau County, akin to those deployed for major national events like presidential debates. Local hospitals are on alert, and additional police forces will be deployed to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of cricket fans expected to attend.