Amitabh Bachchan Missed Farah Khan's Song In Om Shanti Om; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Farah Khan revealed that Amitabh Bachchan missed the iconic 'Deewangi Deewangi' song in Om Shanti Om due to Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding. Despite this, the song featured 30 stars

Farah Khan disclosed Amitabh Bachchan's absence from 'Deewangi Deewangi' in Om Shanti Om due to Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding, sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes

Amitabh Bachchan couldn't participate in the 'Deewangi Deewangi' song from her 2007 film Om Shanti Om because of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding

Following the success of 'Main Hoon Na', Farha collaborated again with Shah Rukh Khan for Om Shanti Om, a reincarnation-themed movie

Farah wrote the story for Om Shanti Om in just two weeks, leveraging her extensive experience on film sets to create a compelling narrative quickly

The song featured 30 Bollywood celebrities such as Dharmendra, Rekha, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji

Farah humorously noted that since the industry wasn't invited to Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding, many celebrities were available to shoot for her song

Rekha was the only star who attended rehearsals for the song. She even did her own makeup and wore her own saree, showcasing her dedication and professionalism

Farah shared that Govinda arrived 24 hours late to the shoot, highlighting some of the challenges faced during production

Om Shanti Om earned around 85-87 crore which was impacted by its clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, which featured debutants Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor