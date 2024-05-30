Kerala Rain Update: IMD Forecasts Onset Of Monsoon Today; Yellow Alert Issued For 11 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: As summer rain has already caused flood-like conditions in various parts of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall with the onset of the southwest monsoon expected on the Kerala coast by Thursday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for all districts except Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating expected heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

Yellow alert in districts

May 31: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode

June 1: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 2: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod



In response to heavy rains and flood-like situations in various parts of Kerala, authorities have opened 34 relief camps across the state. Currently, 666 affected families, totaling 2,054 individuals including children, have been shifted to these camps for assistance and support.

The highest number of affected individuals relocated to relief camps are in Kollam (877), followed by Alappuzha (752), Kottayam (332), Ernakulam (58), and Thiruvananthapuram (35). Among these camps, those in Kollam also accommodate the largest number of children, with 184, followed by Alappuzha (107) and Kottayam (81).

In Alappuzha, several low-lying areas experienced flooding, with water entering homes in Champakulam, Nedumudy, Kainakari, and other parts of the district. Kayamkulam, Haripad, Cherthala, and Kandalloor also faced significant waterlogging issues. Gusty winds caused the front portion of a tiled-roof house to collapse in Ambalapuzha, while another house in Thalavady saw its roof completely damaged. Additionally, floodwaters entering a poultry farm in Kattakkada, Thiruvananthapuram, killed over 5,000 chickens. Potholes filled with water created traffic hurdles on numerous national highways across the state.

