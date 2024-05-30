Love Triangle Tragedy In Karnataka: Koppal Man Arrested For Triple Murder Over Lover's Marriage To Brother

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A startling revelation has emerged in the case of the tragic deaths of a mother, daughter, and grandson in Hosalingapura village of Koppal taluk. What was initially thought to be a case of has now been confirmed as a cold-blooded murder, with the Koppal successfully apprehending the suspect.

During a press conference, SP Yashoda Vantagodi disclosed that the accused, identified as Asif from Hospet, has been taken into custody. The of this heinous crime were Rajeshwari, Vasantha, and Saidharma Teja. SP Yashoda Vantagodi stated that Asif confessed to the crime, stating that he killed the woman he loved out of anger over her marriage to his brother.

Bengaluru sessions court rejects Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea in sexual assault case

The backstory to this tragic event unfolds with Vasantha, originally from Andhra Pradesh, leaving her husband four years ago and relocating to Hosalingapura village in Koppal taluk. It was here that she entered into a marriage with Arif, who was already married and hailed from Hospet, just four months prior.

Karnataka rains: Monsoon expected to arrive in first week of June, says IMD

This union stirred turmoil within Arif's family. Adding fuel to the fire, Asif, Arif's brother, was reportedly in love with Vasantha and had been pressuring her to marry him. The investigation further unveiled that Asif resorted to murder due to his resentment towards Vasantha marrying Arif.

The tragic turn of events has left the community in shock and mourning. The arrest of Asif brings a semblance of closure to this harrowing ordeal, yet it serves as a reminder of the complexities and consequences entwined within matters of the heart.