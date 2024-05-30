BREAKING: Fire Accident In Technova Tapes Factory At Bengaluru's Bommasandra Industrial Area, Rescue Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A fire erupted at the Technova Tapes factory located in Bengaluru's Bommasandra Industrial Area earlier today, causing significant damage to the facility. Firefighters from the local fire brigade rushed to the scene to contain the blaze, which reportedly originated from the cotton box and tapes section of the factory.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, but authorities are investigating the incident to determine the root cause. Four fire tenders were deployed to the site to combat the flames and prevent the further spread of the fire to nearby structures.

The fire destroyed millions of rupees worth of production materials and equipment housed within the factory premises. The intense blaze engulfed the factory, creating a challenging situation for firefighters to control.

Developing story.