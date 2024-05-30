Bihar Man Dies Of Heatstroke In Delhi Hospital, Fever Spiked To 107 Degrees; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, a 40-year-old man from Bihar's Darbhanga succumbed to a heatstroke at Delhi's Manohar Lohia hospital on Tuesday amid a record-breaking heatwave gripping the national capital. The man was admitted late on Monday night, suffering from severe hyperthermia.

According to a doctor who attended to him, the patient was living in a room without a cooler or fan and had an alarmingly high fever. His body temperature soared to 107 degrees Fahrenheit-nearly 10 degrees above normal. This marks the first heatstroke fatality reported in Delhi this summer.

India has experienced a surge in heat-related incidents, reporting 60 heat-related deaths and over 16,000 cases of heatstroke since March 1. The relentless heatwave has significantly impacted large swathes of the country, with the latest suspected fatalities occurring in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan's Kota on May 22.

Data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, indicated that 32 individuals have died from confirmed heatstroke and 28 from suspected heatstroke. Since the beginning of March, the country has recorded 16,344 suspected heatstroke cases, including 486 on May 22 alone.

Heatstroke is a critical medical emergency where the body overheats, potentially damaging vital organs such as the brain, liver, and kidneys, and posing a serious threat to life.

In light of the ongoing heatwave, the central government has issued a new advisory to all states and Union Territories. The advisory urges hospitals to be fully equipped to manage heat-related illnesses, ensuring the availability of essential medicines, IV fluids, ice packs, ORS, and necessary equipment.