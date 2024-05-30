Law Must Take Its Course, Says Shashi Tharoor After 'Part-Time Staffer' Is Picked Up For Gold Smuggling

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: MP Shashi Tharoor responded to reports of his aide being apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling 500 grams of on Thursday (May 30). Tharoor stated that the law must take its own course.

Shashi Tharoor said that the detained individual is a former member of his staff. He said he was employed part-time with him to provide "airport facilitation assistance".

'CPM, Cong are smuggling allies...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts on detaining Shashi Tharoor's aide

Taking to X, Tharoor wrote, "While I am in Dharamshala for campaigning purposes, I was shocked to hear of an incident involving a former member of my staff who has been rendering part-time service to me in terms of airport facilitation assistance. He is a 72 year old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and was retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds. I do not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action as may be required to investigate the matter. The law must take its own course."

Delhi Customs detained two individuals at the Delhi International Airport on Wednesday (May 29) for allegedly smuggling gold. According to Customs sources, one of the detainees, Shiv Kumar Prasad, claimed to be the Personal Assistant to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Shiv Kumar Prasad had come to Delhi Airport to receive an individual arriving from Dubai. Both were arrested as the passenger attempted to hand over approximately 500 grams of gold to Prasad.

According to the Customs officials, 500 grams of gold were found in the custody of Shiv Kumar Prasad and the passenger, who were both detained. Sources claim that their credentials have been confirmed and that the situation is currently being investigated.

In reference to the report on the detention of the alleged aide of Shashi Tharoor, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the Congress and the CPM dubbing them an "alliance of gold smugglers."

"First CM Secy involved in Gold smuggling, now Cong MP "aide"/PA detained for Gold smuggling. CPM and Cong - both INDI alliance partners - alliance of gold smugglers," Chandrasekhar said on X.