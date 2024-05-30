Nuwah Foundation Partners with UK’s The Revoke Programme to Launch Nafas Well-being & Rehabilitation Centre

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama-Bahrain. XX June 2024: Nuwah Foundation (Nuwah), part of Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom’s acclaimed The Revoke Programme to operate the newly launched Nafas Well-being and Rehabilitation Centre in Al Areen, Bahrain. This collaborative effort builds on Nuwah Foundation's commitment to reshaping the landscape of health and well-being in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



Under the guidance of Shaikha Hala bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, CEO of Nuwah Foundation, and Michael Ishmail, CEO & Founder of The Revoke Programme, the strategic partnership will see the development of a holistic array of services at the Nafas Well-being and Rehabilitation Centre, bridging expertise and unity of purpose between the two organisations. The partnership aims to introduce a paradigm shift in addressing mental health, emotional well-being, and addiction treatment, with a concerted focus on personal and societal transformation.



Shaikha Hala bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, CEO of Nuwah Foundation, said: "The Middle East and North Africa region is at the cusp of a new era in mental health and wellness. Everyone has the right to live a fulfilling and independent life and this mindset is reflected in the Nafas Well-being and Rehabilitation Centres’ goals, which include promoting independence and self-sufficiency, enhancing quality of life, and promoting community integration.”



Shaikha Hala added: “The Revoke Programme will help us deliver an intensive behavioural health and mental health treatment programme on an outpatient basis and offer therapeutic and peer support to help our clients in their own path to wellness and recovery.”



Michael Ishmail CEO and Founder said: "Our collaboration with Nuwah Foundation and Nafas Well-being and Rehabilitation Centre is a significant step towards addressing the often-unspoken needs of mental and emotional health. We look forward to bringing our expertise in mental health treatments, eating disorder treatment, trauma and other specialized treatment plans to Bahrain, inspired by the forward-thinking leadership of Shaikha Hala and the innovative spirit of the MENA region."



Since its launch in February, the Nuwah Foundation, in line with GFH Financial Group’s robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, continues to support initiatives that make a lasting impact. The partnership with The Revoke Programme reflects this enduring commitment, reinforcing Nuwah’s strategy of addressing mental health and wellbeing. Nuwah Foundation’s mandate addresses the improvement of mental health quality, as well as fostering sustainable impact, cultural legacy, and the courage to imagine. Some of its focuses include projects and programmes fostering creative industries, environmental challenges, knowledge, and innovation.







