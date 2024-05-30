LuLu Group Partners with AWS to Accelerate its Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI, UAE, May 30, 2024 — LuLu Group International, one of the top retail conglomerates in the GCC is partnering with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to host its business applications critical for day-to-day operations such as accounting, procurement, risk management, and supply chain activities. This move is a cornerstone of LuLu’s broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies and supporting its expansion strategies.



LuLu is set to efficiently segment and migrate its business systems to the AWS cloud. The decision to select AWS was driven by LuLu's need to manage its systems across various geographies, including the GCC, Egypt, India, and the Far East. The partnership was cemented in the context of LuLu's ambitious expansion plans across the GCC and beyond. AWS was chosen over other providers due to its superior capabilities in handling large-scale migrations and minimizing unplanned downtimes.



“As we embark on our next phase of expansion and diversification across various verticals and markets, we believe AWS Cloud will be an ideal partner for us in our digital and tech transformation. The global expertise and innovation driven approach of AWS Cloud will surely help us further strengthen various business processes, not only internal but also customer experience”, commented Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group.



"We are delighted to support LuLu Group International in their transformative journey to the AWS Cloud. Our collaboration is set to redefine how retail and business operations leverage cloud technology, ensuring that LuLu can achieve unmatched efficiency, scalability, and innovation. AWS is committed to providing the robust, secure, and resilient cloud infrastructure that LuLu needs to succeed and set new benchmarks in the retail sector," said Yasser Hassan, Managing Director of MENAT at AWS.



LuLu Group’s choice of AWS as its digital transformation partner underscores its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive business efficiency and innovation. This partnership is poised to set new standards in retail and business operations, propelling LuLu Group towards unprecedented growth and success in the global





