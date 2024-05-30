Volcanic activity resumes on Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, 5th eruption since December

(MENAFN) The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has reported the onset of another volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland, marking the fifth such event since December. The eruption commenced near Sundhnuksgigar, located north of the town of Grindavik, prompting authorities to swiftly evacuate the area.



The decision to evacuate was prompted by seismic activity in the region, with an earthquake triggering a state of emergency. Notably, the famous geothermal Blue Lagoon spa and the nearby fishing town of Grindavik were among the areas evacuated as a precautionary measure, as reported by Icelandic public broadcaster.



According to the latest data from IMO, there has been a notable increase in seismic activity near Sundhnuksgigar, with volcanic activity detected around 11:40 GMT. Volcanologist Benedikt Ofeigsson revealed that the eruptive fissure currently spans over 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in length and continues to expand.



The eruption has produced lava jets reaching heights of "at least 50 meters," with the crater's length estimated to be 2.5 kilometers and still growing, as stated by IMO. Efforts are underway to ascertain the precise size and location of the eruption, with the coast guard helicopter conducting aerial surveys of the area to gather more accurate data.



Prior to this latest event, Iceland experienced similar eruptions in January, February, and March, signaling renewed volcanic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula, situated just south of the capital city of Reykjavik. In the past week alone, approximately 400 earthquakes have been recorded in the volcano's crater, indicating heightened seismic activity in the region.



The eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula marks a significant geological event, as the area had remained dormant for 800 years until 2021 when geological systems were activated, leading to subsequent eruptions in 2022 and 2023.

