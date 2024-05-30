Leonardo Bonucci announces retirement from professional football at age 37

(MENAFN) Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci has bid farewell to his illustrious career in professional football, confirming his retirement at the age of 37 in an emotional announcement on Wednesday. In a heartfelt video shared on social media, Bonucci reflected on his journey from childhood dreams to achieving remarkable success on the pitch.



"As a child, I dreamed of this story I would tell, promising myself achievements to embrace against the biggest, celebrating, having faith through difficulties with courage," Bonucci expressed in the poignant video. "A father, a team-mate, a husband, a player. Beyond. Beyond history today, I am me," he added, encapsulating the depth of his experience and identity beyond the game.



Bonucci's storied career was largely associated with Juventus, where he made a remarkable 502 appearances and scored 37 goals for the Turin-based club. However, his impact transcended club allegiances, as he also donned the jerseys of Italian arch-rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan throughout his career.



A true icon of Italian football, Bonucci played a pivotal role in winning nine Italian Serie A titles, including an impressive eight with Juventus from 2012 to 2017 and two more in 2019 and 2020. Notably, he was also part of the Inter Milan squad that clinched the Italian championship in 2006, adding further accolades to his illustrious career.



Bonucci's journey extended beyond domestic success, as he also made significant contributions on the international stage. With an impressive tally of 121 international caps for Italy, Bonucci played a pivotal role in the national team's triumph at EURO 2020 in 2021, showcasing his leadership and defensive prowess on the grandest stage of European football.



Despite a brief stint with Fenerbahce in January, where he made 13 appearances, Bonucci's enduring legacy remains etched in the hearts of football fans worldwide. His retirement marks the end of an era for Italian football, as the sport bids farewell to one of its most revered defenders and inspirational figures. As Bonucci embarks on the next chapter of his journey, his contributions to the beautiful game will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.

