Olympiacos secures 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League title after defeating Fiorentina

(MENAFN) In a historic match at the AEK Arena in Athens, Olympiacos clinched the 2024 Europa Conference League title with a thrilling victory over Fiorentina. The highly anticipated final saw both teams vying for European glory, with Fiorentina looking to secure their first major European trophy and Olympiacos aiming to make history as the first Greek club to achieve such a feat.



The game got off to an intense start, with Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic appearing to break the deadlock in the ninth minute with a goal. However, much to the disappointment of the Italian side, the goal was ruled out for offside, denying them an early advantage. The decision proved to be a pivotal moment in the match, setting the stage for a tightly contested battle between the two teams.



Despite several scoring opportunities for both sides, neither Olympiacos nor Fiorentina were able to find the back of the net during the 90 minutes of regular play. As the match entered extra time, the tension and excitement continued to build, with fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of a decisive moment.



In the 116th minute of extra time, Olympiacos delivered the decisive blow when Ayoub El Kaabi rose to the occasion and scored the winning header, much to the jubilation of the home crowd. The goal, assisted by Santiago Hezze, sealed Olympiacos' victory and secured their place in the annals of European football history.



For Olympiacos, the triumph marked a historic moment as they etched their name in the record books as the first Greek club to claim a major European trophy. The victory was a testament to their resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to success on the continental stage. As the celebrations erupted in Athens and across Greece, Olympiacos' triumph served as a source of pride and inspiration for football fans throughout the country, reaffirming the club's status as a powerhouse in European football.

MENAFN30052024000045015839ID1108274702