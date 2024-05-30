Cyviz AS Completes Installation For Boeing In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new installation in Bangalore was officially opened by Prime of India, Narendra Modi. Cyviz' innovative solutions also feature advanced screen and display technology, as shown in the background.

Cyviz AS, a global collaboration provider, is proud to announce the successful completion of Boeing's installation at their Bangalore Campus in India

Cyviz AS

- Espen Gylvik, CEO CyvizOSLO, NORWAY, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyviz AS, a global collaboration technology provider, is proud to announce the successful completion of Boeing 's installation at their Bangalore Campus in India, their largest aerospace engineering facility outside the United States.The project involved the installation of Cyviz' technology solutions in Boeing's Experience Centre and Innovation Zone.Boeing's Bangalore Campus now stands as a testament to innovation and excellence. The newly established Experience Centre and Innovation Zone houses several stations, each designed to showcase Boeing's heritage and future endeavors, with plans for further expansion in the near future.“We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Boeing on this groundbreaking project," says Espen Gylvik, CEO of Cyviz. "Our solutions meet their technical requirements, creating a truly inspiring space that reflects Boeing's commitment to innovation and excellence."Cyviz's collaboration with Boeing dates to 2019, when discussions centered around creating the largest office for engineering and manufacturing outside the United States.Initially scheduled for inauguration in 2020, the facility's opening was delayed due to COVID-19. Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic, both Cyviz and Boeing remained steadfast in their commitment.The new installation in Bangalore was recently officially opened by Prime Minister in India, Narendra Modi.According to the Prime Minister's official website , Chief Operations Officer of Boeing Company, Stephanie Pope, has commended the Prime Minister's dedication to advancing India's aviation sector and highlighted his crucial role in realizing the Boeing Sukanya Program. She emphasized the significance of the new campus as a symbol of Boeing's engineering prowess and India's talent.Key Technology Features at Boeing's Bangalore Campus:- Effortless control: A single control panel eliminated the need for complex programming, ensuring a user-friendly experience for everyone.- Boardroom excellence: The innovative boardroom briefing centers provide a seamless canvas for powerful presentations, elevating storytelling and impressing clients.- Dynamic visuals: Captivating Picture-in-Picture displays offered unmatched flexibility and visual impact.- Seamless integration: Cyviz solutions seamlessly integrated with Boeing's existing Cisco infrastructure, ensuring a smooth workflow.- Unlimited possibilities: With unlimited pre-sets and a user-friendly setup, Boeing can create and deliver dynamic presentations without programming limitations.

