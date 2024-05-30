(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOU signed between Callus Company and AIIMSTC

SPRINT PROGRAM Establishes Joint Venture with AIIMSTC to Expand into India

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global internship matching SPRINT PROGRAM has announced an agreement to establish a joint venture with the Arcyon International Institute of Medical Science & Council (AIIMSTC), a reputable council comprising renowned medical practitioners and scientists in India. This strategic partnership is expected to accelerate SPRINT PROGRAM's expansion in India and provide holistic training centered around international internship opportunities for students in the country.India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with a large pool of young and talented individuals. SPRINT PROGRAM believes that the joint venture with AIIMSTC will enable the company to capture the Indian market and provide local students with world-class internship opportunities, opening new doors for them.AIIMSTC is one of the most prestigious medical and technology councils globally, offering a wide range of educational programs and achieving academic excellence. With AIIMSTC's extensive network of top universities and companies in India, SPRINT PROGRAM is extending its reach to young Indian students to provide them with comprehensive training opportunities built around international internships.All university students in India are required to complete 60-120 hours of internship as part of their graduation requirements. SPRINT PROGRAM will offer students internship opportunities at companies in various countries and industries, allowing them to gain hands-on experience and prepare for their future careers. Additionally, SPRINT PROGRAM will support students in developing their global competencies.SPRINT PROGRAM offers companies the chance to identify and recruit top Indian talent. By assigning interns who meet specific job requirements to host companies, SPRINT PROGRAM ensures a successful outcome for both host companies and students throughout the internship process. The program also provides companies with internship program management and evaluation support.SPRINT PROGRAM's expansion into India will further strengthen its position as a global gateway for talent. By opening doors to the global stage for Indian students and providing companies with access to top talent, SPRINT PROGRAM contributes to the development of the global talent market.SPRINT PROGRAM is a global internship matching platform that connects students with internship opportunities at leading companies around the world. The company's mission is to empower students with the skills and experience they need to succeed in the global marketplace.AIIMSTC is a leading educational institution in India, established and run by renowned medical practitioners, scientists, and technology professionals. It provides a wide range of upskilling training programs and has a strong network of educational institutions and industry partners across India.Callus Company strives to alleviate the imbalance between the demand and supply of internship opportunities through its 'SPRINT PROGRAM'. It provides talented students with internship opportunities to take their first steps into the professional world and aids growing companies by offering competent student interns, thus maximizing the potential of these businesses.

