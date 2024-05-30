Turkey predicts annual inflation could drop to 40 percent by September

(MENAFN) Turkey stands on the verge of disinflation, according to Mehmet Şimşek, the country's Treasury and Finance Minister, who shared insights during an event in Istanbul. Şimşek expressed optimism, suggesting that Turkey's annual inflation rate could potentially plummet to as low as 40 percent by September. This projection marks a significant decline from the country's recent inflationary levels.



Şimşek highlighted Turkey's ongoing efforts in implementing a disinflation program, emphasizing the importance of reforms for achieving sustainable price stability. Despite facing formidable inflationary pressures, with the annual inflation rate hovering around 69.8 percent in April, 68.5 percent in March, and 67.7 percent in February, Turkey remains committed to its stability and prosperity agenda.



The country's Central Bank anticipates inflation to peak in May before embarking on a downward trajectory. This outlook underscores the necessity of structural reforms and fiscal discipline in fostering lasting disinflation. Şimşek emphasized that the stability and prosperity program is designed to prioritize price stability while promoting sustainable growth and social welfare.



A cornerstone of Turkey's disinflation strategy involves structural transformation, with a focus on enhancing communication, external integration, and creating a favorable investment climate. Şimşek underscored the importance of price stability as a critical component of macrofinancial stability and predictability.



Acknowledging the challenges inherent in curbing inflation, particularly for countries grappling with inflation shocks, Şimşek emphasized the need for patience, determination, and time. Turkey anticipates a rapid decline in inflation, primarily attributed to the base effect, with expectations that the inflation rate could potentially reach 40 percent by September.

MENAFN30052024000045015839ID1108274681