Philippines Beauty & Personal Care Market Revenue Is Projected To Surpass $4.7 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR Of 4.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Philippines Beauty & Personal Care analysis

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%during the Philippines beauty & personal care market forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Philippines beauty & personal care market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026 Hypermarket/Supermarket segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $801.5 million in 2018.

Request The Sample PDF of This Report:

Market Overview

Beauty & personal care products are the products that are used for hygiene as well as grooming. These products are used for enhancing physical appearance. Under this category, there is a large assortment of products ranging from make-up, hair care, skin care, nails, and oral care products, and perfumes. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels in the Philippines such as online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and B2B channels has made these beauty & personal care products easily accessible to the Filipino consumers, which in turn contributes toward the growth.

The color cosmetic segment is anticipated to garner the highest Philippines beauty & personal care market share. This is attributable to the influence of social media with platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. These social media platforms have increased the focus of Filipino consumers on personal appearance encouraging consumers to invest in color cosmetics, which can enhance their look & make them feel confident. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the color cosmetics segment in terms of value sales during the Philippines beauty & personal care market forecast period.

Upsurge in demand for natural beauty & personal care products is anticipated to boost the growth of the Philippines beauty & personal care market in the upcoming years. This is attributable to rise in consumer awareness in the Philippines regarding the ill effects of using synthetic beauty & personal care products, which lead to irritation, itching, and other problems. Thus, there is an increase in the use of natural beauty & personal care products among the Filipino consumers.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount on this Report @

Major Key Players

The key players operating in the Philippines beauty & personal care industry include L'Oréal, Shiseido Company Limited, Coty Inc., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Olay, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson services, Inc. and LVM\

Market Segmentation

The Philippines beauty & personal care market is segmented on the basis of product type, gender, end use, nature, and distribution channel. Depending on product type, the market is classified into skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, fragrances, toiletries, and others. By gender, the market is bifurcated into male and female. By nature, the market is divided into natural, organic, and synthetic. By end use, the market is bifurcated into commercial and household. By distribution channel, Philippines beauty & personal care market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience store, B2B, and online stores.

Inquiry Before Buying @

Key Findings Of The Study

The skin care segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%during the forecast period.

Women segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The synthetic segment is anticipated to dominate the Philippines beauty & personal care market analysis,with a CAGR of 4.1%during the forecast period.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%during the Philippines beauty & personal care market forecast period.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current Philippines beauty & personal care market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing Philippines beauty & personal care market opportunities.

Reasons to Buy this Philippines Beauty & Personal Care Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Similar Reports:

K-beauty Products Market

Indonesia Skin Care Products Market

Malaysia Skin Care Products Market

Vietnam Skin Care Products Market

Professional Hair Care Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn